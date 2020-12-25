GNY (GNY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $63,371.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $17.70 million and approximately $63,371.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00135168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00688828 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00164604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00361381 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00063877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00101033 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.