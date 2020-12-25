Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

GDEN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

GDEN stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $568.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.63.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 19.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

