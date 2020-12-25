Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSE:GDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.65 Million

Brokerages expect Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSE:GDP) to report sales of $31.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $33.00 million. Goodrich Petroleum posted sales of $33.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year sales of $104.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $113.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $158.65 million, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $160.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goodrich Petroleum.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of GDP opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $130.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

