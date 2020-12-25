Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Sells $65,015.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,086.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Patrick Moxley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Michael Patrick Moxley sold 668 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $80,160.00.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $124.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.98 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $134.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

