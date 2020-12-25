Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Broadcom worth $146,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $431.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $398.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $436.00. The company has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.86.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 6,142 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.99, for a total value of $2,229,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 422,480 shares of company stock valued at $162,925,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

