Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.21% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 76,616 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 274.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,512 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 483.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 89,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $12.45 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $23.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $236.20 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GHL. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.