GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Up 6%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.69. 626,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 987,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.
GSKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on GreenSky in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on GreenSky in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $850.83 million, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.
In other GreenSky news, insider Dennis I. Kelly acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,279.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,139,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 2,187.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,915 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 5,291,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,331 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in GreenSky by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 942,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 379,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GreenSky by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 253,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
