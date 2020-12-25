GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Up 6%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.69. 626,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 987,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on GreenSky in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on GreenSky in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $850.83 million, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GreenSky news, insider Dennis I. Kelly acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,279.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,139,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 2,187.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,915 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 5,291,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,331 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in GreenSky by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 942,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 379,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GreenSky by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 253,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

