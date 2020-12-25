Gregg W. Steinhafel Sells 10,230 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $957,118.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TTC stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Toro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. BidaskClub raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

