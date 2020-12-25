GWR Group Limited (GWR.AX) (ASX:GWR) Insider Chin Lau Buys 4,000,000 Shares

GWR Group Limited (GWR.AX) (ASX:GWR) insider Chin Lau bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$216,000.00 ($154,285.71).

GWR Group Limited explores for, develops, and evaluates mining projects in Australia. The company explores for iron ore, gold, and tungsten, as well as gypsum, and lithium/tantalum/berylium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Wiluna West Gold and Iron projects located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Golden West Resources Limited and changed its name to GWR Group Limited in December 2013.

