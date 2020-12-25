Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Hanger alerts:

HNGR stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. Hanger has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The healthcare company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $256.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.01 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Hanger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hanger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,972 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hanger by 58.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.