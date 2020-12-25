Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Up 16% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) shot up 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.02. 339,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 161,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Specifically, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 36,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $193,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $148.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 47.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 64.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

