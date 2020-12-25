Harvest Finance Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $37.42 million and $1.06 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $101.79 or 0.00421450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010605 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 411,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,564 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

