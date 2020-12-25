Haven Protocol (XHV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $280,165.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00012979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $44.50 million and approximately $280,165.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,157.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $614.85 or 0.02545183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00499619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.01 or 0.01279147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00642549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00252429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00022803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067359 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,193,136 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

