Head to Head Analysis: 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 1847 Goedeker and Bed Bath & Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 Goedeker 0 0 0 0 N/A Bed Bath & Beyond 2 6 7 1 2.44

Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. Given Bed Bath & Beyond’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bed Bath & Beyond is more favorable than 1847 Goedeker.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of 1847 Goedeker shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and Bed Bath & Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A Bed Bath & Beyond -1.91% -10.67% -2.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and Bed Bath & Beyond’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bed Bath & Beyond $11.16 billion 0.21 -$613.82 million $0.46 40.43

1847 Goedeker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bed Bath & Beyond.

Summary

Bed Bath & Beyond beats 1847 Goedeker on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc. operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Ballwin, Missouri. 1847 Goedeker Inc.(AMEX:GOED) operates independently of 1847 Holdings LLC as of October 23, 2020.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries. As of February 29, 2020, the company had 1,500 stores, including 976 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the United States and Canada; 261 stores under the names of World Market, Cost Plus World Market, or Cost Plus; 126 Buy Buy BABY stores; 81 stores under the Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! Names; and 53 stores under the Harmon, Harmon Face Values, or Face Values names. It also offers products through various Websites and applications, such as bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, christmastreeshops.com, andthat.com, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harborlinen.com, t-ygroup.com, worldmarket.com, personalizationmall.com, and decorist.com. In addition, it operates PersonalizationMall.com, an online retailer of personalized products; and Decorist, an online interior design platform. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Union, New Jersey.

