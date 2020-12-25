Head-To-Head Survey: The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) versus Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) and Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

The Williams Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Equitrans Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. The Williams Companies pays out 161.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equitrans Midstream pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Williams Companies has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Equitrans Midstream has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

The Williams Companies has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitrans Midstream has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Williams Companies and Equitrans Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Williams Companies 0 2 12 1 2.93 Equitrans Midstream 0 2 1 0 2.33

The Williams Companies currently has a consensus price target of $23.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.96%. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.80%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than The Williams Companies.

Profitability

This table compares The Williams Companies and Equitrans Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Williams Companies 1.86% 7.77% 2.70% Equitrans Midstream 1.40% 15.27% 5.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of The Williams Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Williams Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Williams Companies and Equitrans Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Williams Companies $8.20 billion 3.07 $850.00 million $0.99 20.95 Equitrans Midstream $1.63 billion 2.16 -$203.74 million $3.00 2.72

The Williams Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Equitrans Midstream. Equitrans Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Williams Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Williams Companies beats Equitrans Midstream on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets. The Northeast G&P segment engages in the midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation activities. The West segment comprises Northwest Pipeline, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and gas gathering, processing, and treating operations. The company owns and operates 30,000 miles of pipelines, 28 processing facilities, 7 fractionation facilities, and approximately 23 million barrels of NGL storage capacity. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines. Its Transmission and Storage System segment comprises 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and local distribution companies. The Water System segment include two independent systems comprised approximately 180 miles of pipeline that deliver fresh water from the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

