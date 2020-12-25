Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.09

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $391,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,785.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,326 shares of company stock worth $7,194,576. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

