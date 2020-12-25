Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

HTLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,524 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 65,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,072. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

