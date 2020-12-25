Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $48.44 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $311,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,209 shares of company stock valued at $856,802 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

