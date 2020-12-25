Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSKA. ValuEngine lowered Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.10.

Heska stock opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. Heska has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $1,480,067.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,477.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $341,061.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 34.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heska by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 95.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Heska by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

