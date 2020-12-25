Hi Mutual Society Market Cap Hits $1.78 Million (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $15,770.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00326860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00032074 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

