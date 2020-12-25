Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.
Several research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 182,608 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,326 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 85,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.