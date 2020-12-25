Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $404.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00136733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.00670527 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00166665 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00355266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00097841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00061512 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

