HM Payson & Co. Buys Shares of 622 Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $125,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,271,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,209,348 shares of company stock valued at $216,597,990. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

