HM Payson & Co. Has $29,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 73.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

NYSE TREX opened at $86.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.82. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.