HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 258.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 312.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHIL opened at $153.00 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $162.00. The company has a market cap of $483.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.10.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.18 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 29.63%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $12.00 dividend. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th.

Several research firms have commented on DHIL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

