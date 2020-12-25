HM Payson & Co. Makes New Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,453,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,489,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after acquiring an additional 513,250 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,895,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,683,000 after acquiring an additional 830,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,599,000 after purchasing an additional 616,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The New York Times during the third quarter valued at about $51,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The New York Times has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.