HM Payson & Co. Sells 190 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Illumina by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $86,704,000 after buying an additional 170,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $223,653,000 after buying an additional 146,320 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

In related news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $926,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,940,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $10,640,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $367.29 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

