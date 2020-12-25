HM Payson & Co. Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 5,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $356.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $359.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock worth $7,100,391 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.