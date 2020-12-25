HM Payson & Co. Takes Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after buying an additional 661,231 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,955,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after purchasing an additional 194,885 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $199.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.94. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $202.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

