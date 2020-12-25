HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CJS Securities cut HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut HMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered HMS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. HMS has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HMS by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after buying an additional 1,562,189 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in HMS by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 961,701 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in HMS by 18,445.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 782,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 778,196 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in HMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,215,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in HMS by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 814,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,374,000 after purchasing an additional 239,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

