HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities downgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMSY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim lowered HMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded HMS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

HMS stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. HMS has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HMS by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HMS by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HMS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in HMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

