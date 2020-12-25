Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Up 6%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 197 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55). Approximately 180,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 285,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.40).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 182.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 155.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £307.13 million and a PE ratio of 216.67.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

