HOMIHELP 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $68,339.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00010854 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $68,339.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00132588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00666099 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00161461 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00358271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00061497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00096991 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.