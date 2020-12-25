Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.39% of Howard Bancorp worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HBMD. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

HBMD stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.81. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.