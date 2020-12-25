Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.38. 878,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,688. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

