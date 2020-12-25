HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (HPQ.V) (CVE:HPQ) Shares Up 13.4%

Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (HPQ.V) (CVE:HPQ) shot up 13.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. 3,123,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 948,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The company has a market cap of C$229.01 million and a PE ratio of -435.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40.

In other news, Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,147,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$837,310.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

