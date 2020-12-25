Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Shares Down 19.4%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) shares were down 19.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 1,260,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 475% from the average daily volume of 219,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.