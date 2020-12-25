Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Hutchison China MediTech alerts:

HCM opened at $29.49 on Friday. Hutchison China MediTech has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.