Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
HCM opened at $29.49 on Friday. Hutchison China MediTech has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.13.
Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
