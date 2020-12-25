Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded to Neutral at Longbow Research

Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on H. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of H opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $1,959,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $664,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

