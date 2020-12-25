HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $0.67 on Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002775 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Allcoin and ZB.COM. HyperCash has a total market cap of $30.08 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00135458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.00683703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00139547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00362760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00063949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00100041 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,951,435 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinnest, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Bithumb, Gate.io, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

