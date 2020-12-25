Iberdrola, S.A. (IBDRY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.63 on February 19th

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.628 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

IBDRY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Santander cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

