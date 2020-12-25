IDEX (IDEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.00 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $19.00 million and $640,977.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00134752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00667679 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00164097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00351665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00096069 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00059842 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,504,659 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

