Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Lifted to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to a positive rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut Illumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised Illumina from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $334.14.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $367.29 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.80.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,505. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 68.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,876 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

