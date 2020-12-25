Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus decreased their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $367.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.80.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $926,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,940,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $10,640,505 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after buying an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Illumina by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $367,439,000 after buying an additional 118,880 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,485,000 after buying an additional 50,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

