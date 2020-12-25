Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Shares Up 5.5%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.87. 235,966 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 92,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 46,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $65,454.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 158,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $238,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,228 shares of company stock valued at $359,397.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit