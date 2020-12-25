Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Shares Up 5.5%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.87. 235,966 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 92,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 46,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $65,454.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 158,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $238,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,228 shares of company stock valued at $359,397.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

