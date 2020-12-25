Impreso (OTCMKTS:ZCOM) Trading 20% Higher

Impreso, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZCOM) traded up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Impreso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZCOM)

Impreso, Inc manufactures and distributes various paper and film products for commercial and home use in the United States and internationally. Its products include engineering rolls, wide format ink jet media, desk top ink jet media, computer paper, jumbo laser rolls, laser cut sheets, thermal fax paper, copy paper, POS, add rolls, ribbons, cleaning cards, and laser and inkjet cartridges, as well as labels, tags, and tickets.

