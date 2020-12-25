Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 395,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176,399 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 51,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.45.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $87.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.48. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

