Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

INSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inseego has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.96.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $84,577.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,072,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,185,786 shares of company stock worth $64,232,079. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 257,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 41,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

