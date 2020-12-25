Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £48,000 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) insider Stephen Pearce purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31).

Shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) stock opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 493.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 500.23. The company has a market cap of £15.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79).

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 621.82 ($8.12).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

