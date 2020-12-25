Insider Buying: CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) Insider Acquires £15,500 in Stock

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) insider Jason Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) stock opened at GBX 297 ($3.88) on Friday. CPPGroup Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 164.70 ($2.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 499 ($6.52). The firm has a market cap of £25.96 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 285.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 298.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

